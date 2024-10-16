TN woman demands govt intervention to trace husband missing in Singapore

SIVAGANGA: The family members of a 58-year-old construction site labourer in Singapore, where he went missing, petitioned the district collector to help trace and bring him back on Monday.

The petitioner S Vellieswari of Enathi in Thirupuvanam said her husband Senthil Kumar has been working as a construction site labourer in Singapore for the past decade. He stayed at his native place for a while and went back, three months ago.

The petitioner added that when the family attempted to reach him, his number has been switched off, since October 8. Checking with other workers, the family found that they were also unaware of his whereabouts.

Upon being alerted by his employer, the Singapore police registered a man-missing case on October 11. In the complaint, the employer claimed that Senthil had informed him that he was not feeling well and left from the work site and has been missing since then, the petitioner added.

Vellieswari demanded Collector Asha Ajith to urge the central government to trace and bring Senthil back. Sources said that the couple has two children. A petition regarding the matter was submitted at the grievance redressal meeting.