Wildlife documentary runs into trouble with Tamil Nadu forest department

CHENNAI: A wildlife documentary, titled ‘Nilgiris - A Shard Wilderness,’ produced by Felis Creations Private Limited has encountered objections from the Tamil Nadu forest department for allegedly using camera traps without authorisation. The controversy erupted following the release of a 1.29-minute trailer that featured a leopard and her three cubs, raising concerns over the legality of the filming methods employed.
The visuals in question were recorded in a private estate in Kotagiri, part of the Nilgiris district. However, forest officials objected to the use of camera traps, for which no formal permission had been sought. On Tuesday, a special preview of the 75-minute uncut version of the documentary was organised for senior government officials, including P Senthil Kumar, Principal Secretary of Environment, Climate Change, and Forest Department, and Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy. Following the screening, the department requested several edits to the film. Senthil Kumar confirmed this, saying, “We have recommended some changes in the film,” though he didn’t elaborate on the specific revisions requested.
Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy was categorical, stating, “Usage of camera traps in private estates to shoot wildlife is not allowed.” He noted that in the uncut version of the film, a sequence showed a leopard and her three cubs at close range, suggesting the use of camera traps. “We have asked Felis Films to remove those visuals from the film. In total, we have recommended 4-5 edits and asked for another preview,” Reddy added.
The department has also raised concerns about the rampant use of high-end camera traps in private estates across the Nilgiris to record wildlife, which Reddy emphasised is illegal. “We are issuing notices to such private estates,” he said. In response, Felis Creations maintained that the production followed all legal requirements. Adarsh NC, Head of Production at Felis Creations, stated, “The particular leopard clip for which objections were raised was recorded from a safe distance of over 30 metres with high-end camouflage cameras, which are non-invasive and don’t cause any hindrance. Besides, it was a private estate.”
Adarsh further clarified that the documentary is a non-commercial project, funded by Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies and made for the Tamil Nadu Forest Department. “The forest department has asked for some edits. We will discuss it internally and do the necessary,” he said.
According to official documents, Felis Creations, in December 2022, had obtained permission under Section 28 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, to shoot in several areas, including Anamalai, Mudumalai, Sathyamangalam, and Srivilliputhur Meghamalai tiger reserves. Later, in January 2023, specific permission was issued to do a documentary in Nilgiris mentioning designated areas such as Mudumalai tiger reserve (core) limited to tourism areas of Theppakadu range and Kargudi range.
The list also includes areas in the Masinagudi division and Mukurthi National Park. Foresters clarified that apart from the controversial leopard sequence, the rest of the footage posed no issues. “Other wildlife visuals were recorded from a fair distance,” Reddy concluded.