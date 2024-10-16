Wildlife documentary runs into trouble with Tamil Nadu forest department

CHENNAI: A wildlife documentary, titled ‘Nilgiris - A Shard Wilderness,’ produced by Felis Creations Private Limited has encountered objections from the Tamil Nadu forest department for allegedly using camera traps without authorisation. The controversy erupted following the release of a 1.29-minute trailer that featured a leopard and her three cubs, raising concerns over the legality of the filming methods employed.

The visuals in question were recorded in a private estate in Kotagiri, part of the Nilgiris district. However, forest officials objected to the use of camera traps, for which no formal permission had been sought. On Tuesday, a special preview of the 75-minute uncut version of the documentary was organised for senior government officials, including P Senthil Kumar, Principal Secretary of Environment, Climate Change, and Forest Department, and Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy. Following the screening, the department requested several edits to the film. Senthil Kumar confirmed this, saying, “We have recommended some changes in the film,” though he didn’t elaborate on the specific revisions requested.

Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy was categorical, stating, “Usage of camera traps in private estates to shoot wildlife is not allowed.” He noted that in the uncut version of the film, a sequence showed a leopard and her three cubs at close range, suggesting the use of camera traps. “We have asked Felis Films to remove those visuals from the film. In total, we have recommended 4-5 edits and asked for another preview,” Reddy added.