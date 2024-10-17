70 per cent flood work completed in Chennai: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday assured the residents of Chennai city and its suburban areas that a permanent solution to the long-standing issue of flooding during monsoon is in the works. Around 25%-30% of the work is yet to be done and would be completed soon, he said.
While inspecting rain-hit locations in Pallikaranai and other areas, the chief minister said, “Flood prevention works carried out by the state government in Chennai have indeed helped manage heavy rains in the city. We have been taking precautionary steps to face the northeast monsoon.”
‘Will provide permanent solution to flooding issues’
“When the DMK government assumed office in 2021, a committee headed by retired IAS Officer V Thiruppugazh was appointed to recommend flood prevention measures for Chennai,” the CM said.
He further explained, “The government has been implementing the works (for flood prevention) step by step, since all of it cannot be completed in one go. Currently, about 25%-30% work is left. When it is entirely completed, the people of Chennai and its suburban areas will be provided a permanent solution to the flooding issues. We are confident of that.”
Responding to a reporter’s query, the Chief Minister said, “Sanitary workers, government employees and all those engaged in rain-related works have done their job excellently. I congratulate all of them.”
The CM inspected the desilting operations being carried out in Veerangal Odai, a channel built to drain rainwater from Velachery and neighbouring areas into the Pallikaranai marshland to mitigate flood damage.
He also reviewed the progress of repair works on the water regulator to Narayanapuram Lake and works for strengthening its banks. Local residents thanked Stalin for the work done to ensure easy flow of water in their area on October 15.
They said the deputy CM visited the area on the night of October 14 and expedited the works, and as a result water has flown freely after many years. He also reviewed the ongoing works for creating four new ponds — with a total capacity of 4.24mcft — on land recovered from the Madras Race Club in Guindy and held a discussion with corporation officials.