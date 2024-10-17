70 per cent flood work completed in Chennai: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday assured the residents of Chennai city and its suburban areas that a permanent solution to the long-standing issue of flooding during monsoon is in the works. Around 25%-30% of the work is yet to be done and would be completed soon, he said.

While inspecting rain-hit locations in Pallikaranai and other areas, the chief minister said, “Flood prevention works carried out by the state government in Chennai have indeed helped manage heavy rains in the city. We have been taking precautionary steps to face the northeast monsoon.”

‘Will provide permanent solution to flooding issues’

“When the DMK government assumed office in 2021, a committee headed by retired IAS Officer V Thiruppugazh was appointed to recommend flood prevention measures for Chennai,” the CM said.

He further explained, “The government has been implementing the works (for flood prevention) step by step, since all of it cannot be completed in one go. Currently, about 25%-30% work is left. When it is entirely completed, the people of Chennai and its suburban areas will be provided a permanent solution to the flooding issues. We are confident of that.”