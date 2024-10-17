Azhickal, Pillaithoppu residents evacuated as seawater inundates homes

KANNIYAKUMARI: After seawater inundated many houses in Azhickal and Pillaithoppu coastal villages, the residents were shifted to community centres and the houses of their relatives. With Azhickal and Pillaithoppu facing the wrath of rough seas, the villagers have been demanding a permanent solution to protect their houses from water and sand.

S Shini of Pillaithoppu said that as giant waves crashed between 9.30 pm and 10 pm, water entered the houses. “As water was near the waist level, we managed to escape to safer spaces. The government must construct short groynes to prevent seawater from entering the houses.”

Pillaithoppu Parish secretary A Edison said many houses have been submerged in water and are filled with sand. “A permanent solution is needed to address this issue, which has been ongoing for nearly 10 years,” he said.

M Lenin Vijay, a Ward Councillor from Azhickal said over 500 houses were affected in Azhickal and Pillaithoppu. Giant waves of nearly 20-30 feet crashed into the shores from 10.15 pm on Tuesday till 2 am on Wednesday.

Father A Dunston, director of Coastal Peace and Development, which works for the welfare of fishers in Kanniyakumari district, said coastal villages were heavily affected by the giant waves and many belongings were submerged in water. “Constructing short groynes in the sea would save the villages. Compensation should also be provided to the affected persons,” he said.

On Wednesday, District Collector R Alagumeena visited Pillaithoppu and Azhickal areas. In a press release, the collector said that due to the northeast monsoon, the sea was rough.

Residents were evacuated and all basic facilities have been provided to them, the collector said, adding that the stagnant water is being pumped out. The collector further said that the grievances of the affected villagers would be sent to the government officials.