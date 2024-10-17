Chennai customs botches up drug parcel probe, trial court acquits two suspects

CHENNAI: A procedurally botched up attempt by Chennai Customs to have a ‘controlled delivery’ of a drug parcel ordered from Spain allegedly by two men near Auroville, Puducherry, during the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in the acquittal of the accused by a trial court in Chennai last week.

The case pertains to the seizure of 994 tablets of the popular party drug ‘ecstasy’ (MDMA) and 249 stamps of LSD by Chennai Air Cargo Customs in July 2021. The parcel had been sent from Spain to a lodge, JMJ motherland, near Auroville.

Following an investigation, customs arrested Rubak Manikandan (29) and Loy Viegus (28) from the address. In an official release then, customs labelled them as ‘junkies’, based on their appearance.

This was after a dummy parcel was handed over as per the controlled delivery procedure to Rubak, who allegedly claimed ownership. Customs also found 5.55 kg of ganja in their room in the lodge. Loy was arrested for his alleged complicity in the crime. Rubak had told customs that the parcel was received on behalf of one Akhil from Kerala.

Controlled delivery is a technique to knowingly allow the drug consignment pass through to the receiver by the investigators to identify those involved in the offence