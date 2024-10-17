Enrolment drive lands Krishnagiri postal department staff in soup

KRISHNAGIRI: Scores of tribal people opened savings account in post office after the assistant branch post master (ABPM) in Bettamugilalam allegedly told them that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deposit Rs 10,000 if they opened accounts. Senior officials warned the ABPM and ordered an inquiry.

M Veerabathiran (31) of Kottayurkollai a farmer, told TNIE, “My parents and other villagers received information that if they open a post office account at Bettamugilalam branch post office, PM Modi will deposit Rs 10,000 in it. They were told by the ABPM Murugesan to approach the post office with Rs 500, three photos, photocopies of PAN card and Aadhaar.

The information spread to many tribal villages in Bettamugilalam panchayat. I went to the post office on Tuesday and enquired about the matter. But the ABPM said he had merely stated that in future Modi will deposit the amount like CM MK Stalin deposits Rs 1,000 under ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai’.” He added that following his inquiry, Murugesan has started to return money and documents to applicants.

Another resident of Kottayurkollai M Pushpa (25) said, “Murugesan visited our village a few days ago and informed about the Modi cash matter. I visited the post office on Monday and submitted the application to open an account. On Wednesday, I got my Rs 500 back and the documents were torn by Murugesan.”

When TNIE contacted V Palanimuthu, postal inspector, Dharmapuri West sub-division, he said, “Around 50 applications were received in a week at Bettamugilalam post office. We came to know about the issue on Tuesday, following which money was returned to 15 applicants. Soon, the remaining applicants will get back their money. The department will hold an inquiry.”

Bettamugilalam panchayat in Denkanikottai taluk of Krishnagiri district has more tribal villages in Krishnagiri district. Lack of awareness about government schemes is still prevailing in the panchayat.