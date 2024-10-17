Forced to clean school in Tamil Nadu, boy injured while burning trash

COIMBATORE: Several parents staged a protest on Wednesday after the HM of the government high school at Ponnanganni village near Sulur forced students to clean the school campus.

A Class 9 student suffered burns when the trash pile was set on fire during the cleaning work recently. Students also took part in the protest. A parent who did not wish to be named told TNIE around 100 students from Ponnangani and nearby villages are studying in the school.

“Violating norms, the HM and some teachers often force students to clean the campus, overhead water tank and teachers lunch box , etc. In view of Ayudha Pooja, the HM told Class 9 students to clean the campus on October 9 evening.

When a student burned the waste, a bottle of paint thinner that was in the trash went up in flames. The boy suffered burn injuries on his face and hand.The boy was taken to a hospital and admitted in ICU with 30% injuries.”

Chief Educational Officer R Balamurali said a notice was issued to the HM and another teacher regarding the matter.