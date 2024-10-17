Landslip in Coonoor, train service and traffic affected

NILGIRIS: Incessant rain triggered a minor landslip at Black Bridge near Coonoor, bringing traffic to a standstill one and a half hours till 8am on Wednesday. Rocks fell on the tracks between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam, resulting in cancellation of Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) train services on Wednesday and Thursday. A huge rock fell on the tracks near Lovedale station also.

A tree fell on the road at 6.30am, blocking vehicular movement on the busy Coonoor-Ooty NH. Along with Fire and Rescue Service personnel, members of the State Highways Department and Coonoor Municipality staff cleared the tree and debris that were scattered on the road. Traffic was restored at 8am. Another tree fell on the road at Vandisholai on the Kotagiri road at 10 am and disrupted vehicle operations. Officials cleared it 11.30 am and restored traffic.

Sources said a retaining wall collapsed at Melur in Balacola Panchayat in Kundha on Wednesday. The collapse of soil and retaining wall triggered a land slip like situation. However, there was no damage to houses in the area. People urged authorities to construct the retaining wall at the earliest.

Nilgiris district received a total rainfall of 449.3 mm in the 24 hours ending on Wednesday morning. Kodanand and Kotagiri received the highest rainfall of 62 and 60 mm respectively. Rain continued in the district on Wednesday afternoon.

KRP dam water released, flood alert in Thenpennai

DharmapuRI: Collector K Santhi issued a flood alert in Thenpennai due to release of water from the KRP dam in Krishnagiri. Revenue officials reported that over 2,000 cusecs of water has been released from the KRP dam and areas around Harur and Pappireddipatti have been alerted. To preserve structural integrity of the dam, over 1,760 cusecs of water is being released from KRP dam. This water entered into the district at Harur in the late hours of Tuesday.