Monitoring officer inspects low-lying areas, monsoon work in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: The district monitoring officer Shilpa Prabhakar Satish inspected low-lying areas and desilting works ahead of north-east monsoon, in the district on Wednesday.

The monitoring officer inspected the desilting works of the inlet channel from Krishnagiri municipality to Devasamuthiram lake. She urged the municipal authorities to remove encroachments in the channel. Further, she inspected the Krishnagiri Reservoir Project (KRP) dam where water inflow and outflow are being maintained at 2,700 cusecs.

The officer warned people to refrain from crossing the South Pennai river and taking their cattle to waterbodies during the monsoon season. She also inspected road works worth Rs 35 lakh under the Mudhalvarin Grama Salaigal Membattu Thittam scheme at Kallukurukki panchayat.

Similarly, she inspected canal desilting works that is in progress near KCC Nagar in Hosur and visited the district government headquarters hospital at Hosur which is under construction at the cost of Rs 100 crore. She also inspected the construction of a shopping complex by Hosur City Municipal Corporation at a cost of Rs 19.50 crore, near Hosur bus stand.

Krishnagiri Collector KM Sarayu, Hosur City Municipal Corporation Commissioner HS Srikanth, Krishnagiri Municipality Chairperson B Farida, District Health Officer G Ramesh Kumar and various department officials accompanied during the inspection.