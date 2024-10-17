Provide relief for rain damage, say Villupuram farmers

VILLUPURAM: Proactive measures by various departments in Villupuram district have helped mitigate the impact of continuous rainfall brought by the northeast monsoon, with no significant damage reported, according to officials.

While a few farmers in V Marudhur reported crop damage across less than 10 acres, rural farmers urged the district administration to inspect affected agricultural lands and provide relief for crop loss due to the rains.

Minister for Forests K Ponmudy conducted inspections in Marakkanam and Kottakuppam on Tuesday to assess the situation in coastal areas. In Villupuram town, he reviewed underground sewer and drainage systems.

The Villupuram municipality has been cleaning drainage channels over the past week to manage sewage and rainwater flow, effectively preventing disruptions during the heavy rains, according to an official statement.

Inspections were also conducted at Thamarai Kulam, where desilting work is underway along the rainwater canal from the new Villupuram bus stand to Koliyanur lake. Similar efforts are ongoing along the canal from the bus stand to Ponnaiyar river via Pandiyan Nagar, where desilting and embankment strengthening are in progress.

In Kattabomman Nagar, drainage work along the Chennai-Trichy highway is being expedited, while stagnant rainwater in Vazhudareddy and Gandhi Nagar is being cleared.

“Villupuram district administration has taken all necessary precautions to prevent flood damage and water stagnation, and these efforts will continue as we prepare for more heavy rains during the northeast monsoon,” said the minister.