Rains posing a threat to Vijay’s political meet in Vikravandi

VILLUPURAM: Preparations for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) first meeting, scheduled to take place near Vikravandi on October 27, have been disrupted by continuous rain over the past few days. The heavy downpour has delayed key arrangements at the venue, particularly due to water stagnation.

Sources said the rainwater generally stagnates in the area during the monsoon and can take weeks to dry. If the rain does not recede two or three days before the event, it will certainly affect the summit. They added even temporary measures may not suffice if the rain persists.

Meanwhile, police are allegedly seeking clarification from the summit organisers on several issues, including parking and measures to manage potential water stagnation at the venue. “The organisers have been asked to submit a parking plan that provides additional space for vehicles and ensures their safety during the monsoon,” sources said. The police are also seeking tentative details of vehicles expected to arrive for the event.

Party’s general secretary Bussy Anand, who oversees the arrangements, submitted a petition to the district administration and police on August 28, requesting permission and security for the event, which was initially planned for September 23. In response, the police raised 21 security-related questions.

A follow-up petition was submitted on September 21, notifying authorities about the change in the meeting date. Recently, North Zone IG Asra Garg inspected the venue.