Textile shops in Tiruchy sit on govt diktat, chair still a dream for salespersons

TIRUCHY: In the run-up to Deepavali, the big textile outlets in the city are decorated with lights, attracting a large number of people from the central region of Tamil Nadu. Silk sarees shimmer, intricate fabrics dazzle, and shoppers revel in festive mode.

Yet, amidst this kaleidoscope of colours a haunting truth remains out of sight. Behind every meticulously arranged shelf and elegantly dressed mannequin stands a salesperson, their body crying out in silence. Hours of compulsory standing have taken their toll, leaving legs swollen, backs aching and spirits weary.

These are salespersons at textile shops in Tiruchy enduring a silent torment despite a Government Order (G.O.) that mandates seating arrangements for workers in shops. Yet, for these workers, that basic dignity remains out of reach.

It was not easy to find a person to know their grievances as they don’t have an association to voice out for them. Anjali (name changed), a 35-year-old from Pettavaithalai who works in one of Tiruchy’s oldest textile outlets, shares her ordeal. “From when I step into the store at 9 am until I leave at 9 pm, I am on my feet. We sit during the half-an-hour lunch break and luckily when we are allotted work to paste stickers on dresses,” she said.

Working in a textile shop for over a decade, Rani (name changed) is now employed in a jewellery outlet on NSB road. She takes ayurvedic treatment for varicose veins. “There are times when my feet go numb even now though I can sit now at the workplace. While working in the textile shop, there was no chair, no place to sit and it felt like no one cared. Festival season or not, we are constantly monitored through CCTV cameras and instructed not to sit. Even during period days, no exceptions.”