Vellore museum to introduce AI-powered expos

VELLORE: The Vellore Fort Museum is undergoing a major upgrade with plans to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered exhibitions aimed at enhancing tourist experiences. The renovation, expected to be completed in two months, also includes the installation of a T-Rex dinosaur model, which features sound and motion effects to engage children, according to the museum curator.

The Tamil Nadu government is revamping seven district museums, including Vellore, under a Rs 96 lakh project funded by the Public Works Department. The Vellore museum houses eight galleries, including displays on stone sculptures, prehistory, art, and natural sciences. These galleries are being revamped with new lighting systems and upgraded furnishings.

“We are incorporating advanced lighting technology and refurbishing the interiors to improve the visitor experience,” said the curator.

Officials have proposed expanding the gallery space into an adjacent building, with plans for new sections on the Vellore Revolt, encryption, terracotta, Jain history, and natural history. A special exhibition gallery is also in the works, which will integrate AI-based technologies for interactive displays.

“Museums should both entertain and engage visitors, which is why we are focusing on creating an immersive experience,” the curator added.

Established in 1985, the Vellore Fort Museum showcases the history of the erstwhile North Arcot district. Currently, the museum attracts around 10,000 visitors per month and ranks second among Tamil Nadu’s 23 district museums in annual footfall, drawing over 1.2 lakh visitors each year.