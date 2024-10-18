20 priests protest seeking pooja rights in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Tension prevailed at Uvari Suyambulingaswami Temple as over 20 priests staged a protest demanding pooja rights on Thursday.

The dispute was between Radhakrishnan, the hereditary trustee of the temple, and over 20 priests, who claim to be hereditary archakas (priests).

“The hereditary trustee of the temple management allowed only two priests to perform rituals in the temple and restricted others from performing poojas.

The affected priests took the matter to the HC which ruled in favour of the management and ruled that the priests must abide by the regulations. The HR&CE Department also agreed with the court’s verdict. HR & CE officials and around 100 police were deployed at the temple.

The priests refused to accept the court’s decision and some of them locked the temple in protest. They also allegedly prevented the appointed priests from performing their duties.

One of the priests attempted to take some extreme steps. The police intervened and dispersed the protesting priests following talks, sources added.