400 kg illegally transported crackers seized in Sirkazhi

MAYILADUTHURAI: The district police seized nearly 400 kilogrammes of banned firecrackers, which were allegedly being transported in a truck, in Sirkazhi on Thursday.

A police team was undertaking a vehicle check near Bypass Road in Sirkazhi on Thursday morning when it stopped a truck. On inspection, the team found 40 sacks containing about 10 kilogrammes of ‘pop pop’ firecrackers (vengaya vedi) each, inside the vehicle.

Inquiries with the driver, M Manikandan, revealed that the consignment was being transported to Karaikal from Puducherry. Following this, the police said they detained Manikandan and seized the truck.

The vehicle was then impounded at an empty ground nearby as a precautionary measure. “We have shifted the crackers to a safe place as they are highly susceptible to accidental explosions,” DSP P Rajkumar said. The firecrackers are suspected to have been manufactured in Puducherry’s Ariyankuppam.

The Sirkazhi police have registered a case.