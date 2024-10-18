Another temple document forgery case in Karaikal under cops’ lens

KARAIKAL: Close on the heels of the scam involving fraudulent sale of land belonging to Parvatheeswarar temple, the Karaikal police are intensifying investigation into a separate case wherein individuals allegedly colluded with government officials to forge documents and sell the immovable property of another temple in the region.

The case in question under investigation by the Thirunallar police is based on a complaint by S Amurtheeswaranath, a lawyer.

On September 19, he complained that Nithyanandam (79) and Sivakumar (45) forged documents to facilitate transfer land belonging to Thiruloganathaswamy temple in Thirunallar to various individuals between 2003 and 2008.

An investigation led by inspectors I Praveenkumar and K Lenin Bharathi revealed that Nithiyanandham and Sivakumar, in collusion with government officials and others, transferred the land from the temple administration to themselves. The land was then transferred to family members of the accused, creating multiple levels of documentation to evade detection. Additionally, residential plots were developed out of it, sources said.

While Nithyanandam was arrested in connection with the case earlier this month, Sivakumar is absconding. A lookout circular has been issued against him, sources added.

Karaikal SSP Manish Shaurya said, “Steps are being taken to cancel the fraudulent land registration and restore the property to Thiruloganathaswamy temple.”