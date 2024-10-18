Coastal zone plan: NGT orders Tamil Nadu to conduct ground truthing

CHENNAI: Emphasising on the need for greater accuracy and public engagement, the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNCZMA) and the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) to undertake ground truthing in ecologically sensitive areas before finalising the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP).

The order comes after concerns were raised by coastal communities and environmental groups about the accuracy of the draft CZMP maps and omission of key environmental and community features.

“TNCZMA is directed to collect all the inputs received from the collectors of all the coastal districts forwarded to the member secretary of TNCZMA and the director of environment and climate change, Chennai, and appropriately correct, add, modify, etc. in the draft CZMP. The member secretary is directed to ensure that the addition/ omission/ correction/ suggestion given by these stakeholders are appropriately incorporated in the draft CZMP map before publishing the same,” states the order.

After addressing all shortcomings pointed out, the draft CZMP maps may be published as per the CRZ Notification after giving the mandatory period required for stakeholders to review it. The date of the public hearing may be announced by following the due process of law, the order concludes.