DMK leader’s son found dead on electric fence

VELLORE: The missing son of Pernampet DMK West Union President was found electrocuted by an electric fence allegedly set up to ward off wild boars. Allegations of foul play were rejected by the police.

According to police, the deceased, identified as S Prasanth (20), had been reported missing last week. On Saturday, his father, K Srinivasan (50), lodged a complaint with Pernambut Police.

The police discovered Prasanth’s body on Tuesday in agricultural land, where he had allegedly been electrocuted by a fence while herding cows to pasture. The police arrived at the scene and conducted a forensic examination before sending it for an autopsy.

However, Srinivasan has raised allegations, claiming that his son was murdered by a sand mafia. SP N Mathivanan refuted the allegations stating, “Our investigation has been thorough, and there is no evidence of foul play. The death was a result of accidental electrocution, unrelated to any sand mining activities.”