'If govt can sell liquor, why not crackers?': Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday questioned the state government why can’t crackers be sold by the state when it is selling liquor through Tasmac outlets.

Justice M Dhandapani raised the query when a contempt of court petition filed by the Chennai Fireworks Dealers Welfare Federation seeking to punish the government for wilful disobedience of the October 15 order of the court on awarding tender for putting up stalls at Island Grounds came up for hearing.

However, Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran objected to the queries and certain other critical comments of the judge, saying they are not relevant to the case and he will not remain a silent spectator when the government is unnecessarily criticised.

The judge ordered statutory notice to the secretary of tourism department and the managing director of TN Tourism Development Corporation, directing them to appear before the court and adjourned the case.

The contempt petitioner alleged the government had awarded tender for installing the stalls on October 14 even while submitting in the court on October 15 that tender were yet to be awarded. He said this amounts to wilful disobedience.