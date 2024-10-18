New scholarship scam targets parents of Tamil Nadu school students

CHENNAI: Parents of a Class 12 student at a government school in Tirunelveli recently received a call that seemed too good to be true. The caller, who had all the details about the student including her father’s name, school, and address, claimed that she has received a scholarship of Rs 28,500.

He then proceeded to ask for the phone number linked to her father’s UPI ID to deposit the amount. The student’s father grew suspicious and said that he would first check with the school before sharing any details, and the call eventually turned out to be a scam.

Unfortunately, not all parents are as vigilant. Across the state, several families have fallen victim to similar scams, losing amounts ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000. Fraudsters, pretending to be government officials, have been targeting parents, especially those of students in Classes 10 and 12, under the guise of scholarships.

To counter this, the school education department has directed Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) across the state to ensure that schools promote awareness about these scams among parents to make sure that they do not fall prey and always double-check such claims.

The circular was issued after the state wrote to the school education department about the rising instances of such scams, especially in Tirunelveli district.