Paddy crop in ruins as tanks breach in Ramnad

RAMANATHAPURAM: Sporadic rainfall for the last few days have filled tanks to full capacity in the district. The excess water from canals and tanks in several villages in Thiruvadanai has damaged several hundred acres of paddy. Official sources said that nearly 2,000 hectares of land in Ramanathapuram and 26 hectares in Madurai was inundated.

Sources said, as the district started receiving copious amounts of rainfall, farmers in rainfed areas like Thiruvadanai has started Samba cultivation works, a few weeks ago. Water overflowing from tanks and canals spoilt the crops, which were about two weeks old. Recently, the Mavilangai Tank witnessed overflow issues, as the tank had reached full capacity. The Keelakottai Tank approach canals breached after increase in water flow. Similar, incidents were reported in several areas.

While speaking, M Gavaskar, a farmer leader from Ramanathapuram, said, "The monsoon season is yet to intensify but the rain has almost filled up more than 50 tanks in Thiruvadanai. Many tanks and canals have breached and spoilt 15-day-old paddy crops. In many areas saplings got washed away, in remaining areas the water remains stagnated and is rotting the crops. Nearly 5,000 to 10,000 acres of paddy field have been affected by the rain in Thiruvadanai. Farmers lost nearly `10,000 to 12,000 per acre due to this. Though we can replant the paddy, if the monsoon picks up we cannot carry out the plantation works. Farmers are confused over the situation."

He added that actions to strengthen and deepen water bodies and canals to prevent such breaches have to be taken during monsoon.

Officials said that a team from the agriculture department are inspecting the fields and providing expert advice for farmers on protecting crops from water stagnation issues. Officials added that as the rain reduced, water started to drain. They added that the department plans to conduct enumeration to check on the condition of crops by Sunday.

Sources said that on Wednesday, Monitoring Officer and Deputy Chairman of Tamil Nadu Maritime Board and District Survey Officer Dr M Vallalar along with ollector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon inspected development work being carried out for the monsoon. In Thiruvadanai, Vallalar advised officials to not only repair supply canals but ensure storing the water.