Rescued she elephant calf dies at Theppakkadu camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

COIMBATORE: An orphaned nine-month-old she elephant that was brought to Theppakkadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) six months ago died due to an intestinal disorder called Intussusception in the wee hours on Thursday.

A forest department officer said the animal was two months old and was underweight when it was brought to the camp on March 9. “Her mother died when the calf was two months old and the calf did not receive any nutrition. Her health improved slowly due to our care. It is very difficult to find out the reason for intussusception, and it could be a congenital defect.

After postmortem examination, we burnt the carcass.”

Postmortem examination was carried out by veterinary assistant surgeons K Rajesh Kumar Theppakadu and Pavithra of animal husbandry department (Masinagudi).