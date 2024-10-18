Sea brings misery to Azhickal, Pillaithoppu, locals left high and dry

KANNIYAKUMARI: The horrors of the stormy nights haunt the residents of Azhickal and Pillaithoppu. Even as workers are busy removing heaps of sand and seawater from submerged houses, the affected residents fear that giant waves may retrace their steps back to their homes.

Official sources said that due to the northeast monsoon, the sea was raging in Azhickal and Pillaithoppu areas of Ganapathipuram town panchayat in Kanniyakumari district on Tuesday night. As water engulfed the streets and houses situated near the shore, 44 families with 138 persons in Azhickal were safely housed in the village community welfare centre, while 31 families with 97 persons in Pillaithoppu were housed at Valanar marriage hall.

Meanwhile, fisheries officials met with the affected families to prepare reports. 53-year-old Janet, a resident of Azhickal, is still in fear. “Most of our belongings have been submerged, but the important documents are safe. While my elder daughter is married, I am worried about the safety of my younger daughter,” said Janet, who lost her husband in an accident.

“I am sick and have no way to earn a livelihood. I hope the government will provide important household goods and provide an alternate house, away from the coast, so we can restart our life. We fear that the seawater would return even if it is drained away,” added Janet.

P Malar Selvi, another Azhickal resident, said, “When giant waves brought in heaps of sand from the main entrance, we left our house through the rear door. Many household goods were damaged, and we hope the government will provide us with a house away from the coast.”