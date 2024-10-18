Tasmac plans additional sales counter at 3,500 outlets

CHENNAI: In order to reduce the waiting time for customers at its liquor outlets, Tasmac is planning to set up a second sales counter at its retail outlets where daily sales exceed Rs 2 lakh.

A senior Tasmac official told TNIE, “Of the 4,829 outlets in Tamil Nadu, nearly 3,500 have daily sales of more than Rs 2 lakh. Though some outlets already have two or three counters, they still find it difficult to handle the rush, especially during peak hours and festivals like Deepavali. To address this issue, we have instructed all district managers to set up more sales counters within a week.”

Tasmac is also planning to implement QR code-based billing at all outlets. The official added, “We are also thinking of using the new counters for billing purposes. To ensure staff availability, a biometric attendance system will be introduced soon.”

Tasmac has issued strict instruction to all outlets to clearly display the price list. However, concerns have been raised by some supervisors about the lack of space at their outlets.

A supervisor, speaking on condition of anonymity, told TNIE, “Most shops have a minimum area of 500 square feet, which includes storage space. We are already struggling to store enough bottles as Tasmac has been pushing more stocks and setting high sales targets. There is simply no room to add more counters. Managing crowds during festivals will be a major challenge unless store sizes are increased.”

The supervisor stressed that expanding the available space should be a priority before adding more counters.