Tirunelveli NEET coaching centre owner booked for brutally attacking boys, throwing footwear on girls

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli police registered a case against the owner-cum-trainer of Jal NEET Academy on Friday for brutally beating students with a stick and throwing footwear at girl students. The CCTV footage of the incidents went viral on social media.

When contacted by TNIE, Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, Rupesh Kumar Meena confirmed the registration of the case against the academy’s owner, identified as Jalal Ahmad from Kerala.

“The incidents occurred last month, but came to light only after one of the staff members of the academy and a few students filed a complaint, and the CCTV footage surfaced. The boys were beaten with a stick by Ahmad for sleeping in class during the early morning hours. He also threw footwear at the girls after one of them left her shoes in an unspecified location outside the classroom. Around 100 students from various parts of the city are studying at this coaching centre,” sources said.

Meanwhile, State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) member V Kannadasan visited the academy and conducted an inquiry with staff and students.

The students described how and why they were attacked and showed Kannadasan their injuries. Ahmad was not present during the inquiry. The staff explained that the students were beaten to push them to study hard to fulfil their parents’ wishes.

Kannadasan condemned their explanation and raised concerns about the mental torture inflicted on students, the overcrowded classrooms, and the lack of fire extinguishers and sufficient toilets for 61 girl students. He warned that the assailant could face jail time under the Juvenile Justice Act.