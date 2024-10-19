370 kilograms of banned tobacco seized in TN, two arrested

COIMBATORE: Two individuals including a woman were held for allegedly engaging in contraband sale in two incidents here on Thursday. Around 370 kg of banned tobacco products worth Rs 3.5 lakh were also seized.

The culprits were identified as V Murugan (43), a resident of Madukkarai, and R Nandhini (33), of Chettipalayam.

Police said that in the first incident, based on a tip-off, police officials from Madukkarai station held a search at Murugan’s grocery and tea shop at Ganesh Nagar in Bodipalayam village on Thursday night and seized around 215 kg of contraband and detained him.

In the second incident, Chettipalayam police arrested Nandhini who runs a petty shop on Pollachi-Coimbatore Road as she had around 155 kg of banned tobacco products in a hideout next to her petty shop for selling.

The duo were booked under the provisions of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) (COTPA) Act and remanded to prison on Friday.