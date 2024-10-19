‘By language rowdies understand, I meant Telugu’: Chennai Police Commissioner

CHENNAI: By saying that police would talk to rowdies in a “language they would understand,” Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun meant to communicate that many rowdies spoke Telugu and hence would be spoken to in that language.

This was the submission made by senior counsel P Wilson who appeared for Arun before the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Thursday, official sources said.

The commission had directed Arun to appear while probing a case where Assistant Commissioner A Elangovan was seen threatening the wife of a history-sheeter in a video that went viral.

This was after Arun had addressed a press conference where he made the comments that he was forced to defend before the commission.

Wilson told the commission that Arun’s intent was to educate rowdies in their language, and nothing more should be inferred or read into the press meet.

He also emphasised that the commissioner strongly believes in the rule of law and the judicial system of this country and is aware of the roles and responsibilities of police officials and the duty imposed upon them to maintain law and order. His speech did not mean otherwise, Wilson told SHRC, adding that Arun did not encourage encounters.

Arun also clarified that he was occupied with official work and meetings on October 14 because of which he did not appear before the commission and it was neither wilful nor wanton.

Accepting Wilson’s arguments, SHRC exempted Arun from appearing before the commission.