‘Celebrating Hindi in states where it’s not spoken belittles other languages’ TN CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that giving special place to Hindi and celebrating the language in non-Hindi speaking states is seen as attempts to belittle other languages in a multilingual country like India.

He wrote the letter objecting to the Hindi month celebrations organised in Chennai on Friday along with the golden jubilee celebrations of Chennai Doordarshan, which was presided over by Governor RN Ravi.

Stalin pointed out that the Constitution of India did not accord national language status to any language. “Hindi and English are used only for official purposes such as legislation, judiciary and communication between the union and state governments, “ he added.

The chief minister suggested that holding such Hindi language oriented events could be avoided in non-Hindi speaking states. “If the union government still desires to hold such events, I suggest that celebration of the local language month in respective states must also be done with equal warmth,” Stalin said

He further added that the union government can hold special events to celebrate the richness of all classical languages that it has recognised in the respective states. “This could enhance the cordial relationship among all,” Stalin said.

Other parties, including AIADMK, also opposed the Hindi Month celebrations organised on Friday. AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said it is not acceptable that the union government, in a manner of imposing Hindi, is organising such functions in non-Hindi speaking states.