Chennai man found unconscious at Puducherry bus station reunited with family

PUDUCHERRY: A heartwarming reunion unfolded on Friday as Balakumaran, a 69-year-old man from Chennai, returned home with his loved ones after 20 years. Sources said the elderly man lost consciousness and collapsed at Puducherry bus station on September 3 this year.

Taking advantage of his condition, four boys stole his mobile phone and Rs 4,000 in cash.

Fortunately, Assistant Sub-Inspector A Anbazhagan from Orleanpet Police Station noticed Balakumaran and rushed him to the Government General Hospital. Over the next four days, Balakumaran received treatment and regained his physical health, but remained mentally unwell.

During his hospital stay, Anbazhagan visited and provided food to Balakumaran daily. Realising that the elderly man needed post-discharge care, the ASI approached Snehan Home, a residential care centre for abandoned persons and those with disabilities.

The home founder, Anumuthu, and his team provided Balakumaran with medical and nutritional support, helping him regain his health and memories.

As his condition improved, the team at Snehan Home, including Madhan, an MSW student interning with the shelter, managed to obtain information from Balakumaran about his family. The 69-year-old man has a son and a daughter, both married and employed.

Owing to the efforts of ASI Anbazhagan, Snehan Home, and volunteers like Madhan, Balakumaran was reunited with his family in Chennai on Friday. His son revealed that he had repeatedly asked his father to return home, but the latter had chosen to live alone all these years.