Day after Deepavali will also be a holiday, says TN government

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that November 1, 2024 (Friday), the day after Deepavali (Thursday), will also be a holiday for all government offices, public sector organisations, schools, colleges and other educational institutions.

A release from the government said that the announcement has been made keeping in mind the interests of students, parents and government employees who would be travelling to their native places to celebrate the festival.

A section of government employees had earlier made an appeal to the government to announce the day after Deepavali as well as a holiday so that those who are travelling to their native places can utilise the weekend as well instead of returning back to work on Friday.

The government announced that November 9, 2024 (Saturday) will be a working day to compensate for the holiday announced on November 1, 2024.