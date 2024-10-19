Dredging floats deployed at Chennai's Otteri, Virugambakkam after public outcry

Even prior to the official handover, dredging equipment had been deployed, and desilting was underway at Otteri Nullah. To enhance the process, four additional dredging floats were positioned along the 10.5 km stretch of the canal on Friday.

Residents near the Otteri and Virugambakkam-Arumbakkam canals have raised concerns that the canals’ carrying capacity has been reduced due to improper desilting efforts.

“WRD often clears only water hyacinth from the Otteri canal, leaving silt undisturbed,” said Sandhya Vedullapalli, a member of the Federation of Anna Nagar Residents Association. “The balancing channel between 3rd Avenue and 4th Main Road in Anna Nagar remains similarly neglected, with silt accumulating up to three feet. With the canal maintenance handed over to GCC, we believe that the desilting work will be effective at least now.”

“Otteri canal was overflowing during the recent rains, and the water failed to recede the next day. If rains had continued, situation would have been out of control,” she added.