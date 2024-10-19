Encounter killings: A euphemism for police murder

On October 7, the TN police found themselves in the ‘dock’ – of the State Human Rights Commission – to explain a statement made by A Elangovan, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Tiruvottiyur, to the wife of a history-sheeter Praveen at Kuttagai that if he did not behave properly, his hands and legs would be broken, and if he engaged in murder, he might be killed in an encounter.

The statement – or ‘threat’ - was caught on video even as the ACP stood before Praveen’s house, accompanied by a posse of policemen. Praveen (allegedly involved in 10 cases, including a murder) has gone missing since the murder of former BSP leader Armstrong on July 5.

The SHRC order notes that the panel cannot remain a mute spectator when threats are given by policemen to the family members of accused.

The commission also directed A Arun, Commissioner of Police, Chennai, to appear before the panel on October 14 and explain what he meant in a statement he made while assuming office - that the police “would speak to rowdies in a language they understood” - and the kind of instructions he had given to his subordinate officers.

The SHRC also directed the home secretary, DGP and commissioner of police to initiate disciplinary action against the ACP. In a writ petition in the high court, Elangovan challenged the SHRC’s order claiming that he made the statement without motive and only to ‘maintain law and order’.

The court, however, granted only partial stay of that portion of the order directing initiation of disciplinary proceedings and refused to stay the full operation of the order, which also directed Arun to appear before it. In the last few decades, the TN police has earned notoriety for killing several criminals in ‘encounters’. In copybook style, these encounters are palmed off using an old story line in the department’s toolkit – ‘shooting in self-defence’.