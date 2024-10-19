EPS condemns TN govt for sudden transfer of DSP

He said the officer had been investigating two high-profile cases: the alleged torture of a political functionary and another individual in connection with the murder of a retired woman police inspector, and three recent encounter deaths in Chennai.

Palaniswami said that according to reports, the DSP had completed both investigations and submitted his reports to the commission. The officer was suddenly transferred to the prohibition wing in Mayiladuthurai district without any valid reason, raising suspicion. The DMK is using the police as a tool for its political agenda, which is unacceptable, Palaniswami said.