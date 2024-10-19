NH officials begin removing traders encroaching Mettupalayam Road in TN

COIMBATORE: The National Highways wing of the State Highways Department has begun removing encroachments on the Mettupalayam Road from the Sanganoor Road junction to the Kavundampalayam flyover.

This move was initiated after complaints were raised against a few traders who were encroaching on the road and affecting vehicle movement.

The junction where Sanganoor and MTP Road intersect near Sanganoor Bridge kept causing traffic congestion due to the rising number of vehicles. The highways department, along with the police, district road safety committee, and others, took temporary measures to reduce the traffic congestion.

The officials implemented a U-turn system near the junction, in front of the Tamil Nadu SETC bus depot.

However, due to frequent bottlenecks and traffic congestion, the Highways wing planned to widen the 200-metre stretch from SETC depot to Sanganoor Bridge as a permanent solution. Hence, as a part of the project, the officials started serving notices to street vendors and traders and began removing the encroachment on both sides of the stretch.