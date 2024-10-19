NH officials begin removing traders encroaching Mettupalayam Road in TN

COIMBATORE: The National Highways wing of the State Highways Department has begun removing encroachments on the Mettupalayam Road from the Sanganoor Road junction to the Kavundampalayam flyover.
This move was initiated after complaints were raised against a few traders who were encroaching on the road and affecting vehicle movement.
The junction where Sanganoor and MTP Road intersect near Sanganoor Bridge kept causing traffic congestion due to the rising number of vehicles. The highways department, along with the police, district road safety committee, and others, took temporary measures to reduce the traffic congestion.
The officials implemented a U-turn system near the junction, in front of the Tamil Nadu SETC bus depot.
However, due to frequent bottlenecks and traffic congestion, the Highways wing planned to widen the 200-metre stretch from SETC depot to Sanganoor Bridge as a permanent solution. Hence, as a part of the project, the officials started serving notices to street vendors and traders and began removing the encroachment on both sides of the stretch.
A senior official from the NH department, told TNIE, “The four-lane road is set to be widened into six lanes by removing encroachments on both sides of the road. Currently, we have asked the traders who occupied the stretch to remove their encroachments within two days. Later, we shall raze off the ones which are removed by the traders."
"Also, a roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of the MTP Road and Sanganoor Road junction to make the place signal-free. A DPR has been prepared for the works and was sent to the Union government seeking a fund Rs 20 crore for the project. Once that is allotted, we shall begin the work,” the official added.
The official added that the department is also checking on the feasibility factor for widening the old Sanganoor Bridge on the Mettupalayam Road. The NH department had demanded funds for the same.