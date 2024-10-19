Not in grams, but in kilograms: TN cops’ drug data proves Governor wrong

CHENNAI: The data on synthetic drug seizure available with the state Enforcement Bureau-CID has debunked a statement made by Governor RN Ravi at Tenkasi two weeks ago.

Addressing a function, Ravi had claimed the state police had not seized even a single gramme of synthetic drug in the past three years, while the central agencies had seized “hundreds of kilogrammes” of narcotics.

Official data sourced from the state’s Enforcement Bureau-CID shows that around 65 kg of methamphetamine, 145 kg of its precursor ephedrine, 9 kg of methaqualone, 2.1 kg of LSD and over 1.23 lakh tablets have been seized across the state by the Tamil Nadu police.

The data also shows an increasing trend of methamphetamine seizures by the state police units, akin to the seizure made by central agency Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). NCB has seized around 160 kg of meth in the same period (last 4 years).

The state police units have also seized at least three big consignments of meth being smuggled to Sri Lanka and beyond in the last two years; the Thoothukudi Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) stopped a 7.9 kg consignment on its way to Sri Lanka in June and arrested two who were allegedly employed by a foreign drug mafia.

In September 2023, 6 kg of the drug was seized in Ramanathapuram in which six were arrested, and the source of the drug was traced to Bengaluru. In March 2023, Greater Chennai Police had recovered 9 kg of meth that had been trafficked from Moreh in Manipur. Two men from Red Hills in North Chennai were arrested.