Notice to guides after scholar’s complaint to TN Governor

COIMBATORE: After a PhD scholar A Prakash from the Department of English and Foreign Language of Bharathiar University submitted a petition to Governor RN Ravi during the convocation alleging several guides demanded bribes and forced students to do chores in their homes, the university on Thursday sought an explanation from his guide, assistant professor M Kasirajan.

In the letter sent to Kasirajan, registrar (in charge), Rupa Gunaseelan, sought a written explanation on or before October 21.

However, the scholar and the Association of University Teachers (AUT) said the allegations were not against Kasirajan. Prakash told TNIE his complaint was about guides in general.

“Citing a reason that the petition was given by me, giving memo to my guide is not acceptable,” Prakash said, adding he would write to the registrar about it.

AUT Vice President P Thirunavukkarasu said giving a memo was a bad precedent especially when there is no complaint against the assistant professor.

When asked about it, Rupa Gunaseelan told TNIE, “It is not a memo and we have just asked an explanation from the professor as per university convener’s direction. The scholar told media that he would share his experience during his research. Based on it, we have sought an explanation from his guide.”