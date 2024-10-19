Organ Donation: Tamil Nadu shines bright as a model state, yet a long way to go

In just the first 130 days of 2024, over 100 cadaver donations took place.

CM Stalin's announcement on September 23, 2023, that the mortal remains of the organ donors will be accorded state honours is said to be a prominent reason behind the new filip.

Prompt political dispensation has always played a major role in etching Tamil Nadu's success story. In fact, the State Organ Donation Day is being observed since 2008 in remembrance of Hitendran, an organ donor.

Hitendran, a teenager, was declared brain dead in a tragic road accident near Chennai. His parents, also a doctor couple, came forward to donate his organs, including the heart, kidneys, liver, corneas, and bone marrow. His heart was transplanted to a 9-year-old girl, Abhirami, on September 23, 2008.

His parents' gesture was widely appreciated and sparked discussion on what brain death is and how important it is to take a call on deceased organ donation.

It also triggered a wave of people pledging for organ donation, in what was called the 'Hitendran Effect'.

Then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi declared that September 23 will be observed as State Organ Donation Day to promote such acts.

Transparency has been a key reason for the high organ donation rate in the State. The organ allocation process remains digital and centralised. Waitlisted patients are allocated deceased donor organs as per seniority in the TRANSTAN (Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu) registry, strictly adhering to rules and protocols.

Dr N Gopalakrishnan, Member Secretary of TRANSTAN, highlighted that the inclusive approach and progressive nature of the State are enabling the efficient implementation of the Cadaver Transplant program.

Elaborating on it, he said, "Unlike many states, there is no tilt towards the capital city in Tamil Nadu. There is an evenness in the availability of facilities across all the districts and it is unique to the State."

Sharing about the recent initiative taken, he said that TRANSTAN, along with Madras Medical College, is conducting a structured program at regular intervals on the identification of brain death, maintaining the deceased organ donor, medico-legal procedures involved and grief counselling in which medical professionals from 25 to 30 medical colleges participate.

Talking about the prevailing awareness, he says that the consent rate for deceased organ donation is increasing and it is cutting across all social-economic backgrounds.

However, sources in the field press on the fact that there are still many gaps to be bridged in the understanding of organ harvesting, donation and transplantation among the general public.

"Instances where kins of deceased organ donors come back for jobs and money in favour are taking place too. Relatives even request for harvested organs to be transplanted to persons in need, often belonging to their family circle," they inform.