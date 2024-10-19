Rs 1,433-crore Puducherry shoreline project; Lt Governor chairs meeting

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government plans to implement a Rs 1,433-crore World Bank-aided Strengthening Coastal Resilience and Economy in Puducherry (PY-SHORE) project for shoreline protection and coastal livelihood improvement.

Lieutenant Governor K Kalaishnathan chaired a high-level meeting in this regard on Friday, in which Chief Minister N Rangasamy, legislators and several government officials took part. Besides PY-SHORE, the government has planned to implement two more projects over five years by obtaining loans from international agencies.

Developed by the Department of Science, Technology, and Environment (DSTE), PY-SHORE aims to address coastal challenges and promote sustainable growth and blue economy. The project seeks assistance from the World Bank to fund 70 per cebt of the cost, with the Puducherry government funding the rest.

The project primarily deals with drafting of a Shoreline Management Plan, sand nourishment and offering hybrid coastal protection solutions. The shoreline management plan involves Southern Reef construction (at Rs 75 crore) and sand dune restoration and mangrove rejuvenation (Rs 40 crore).