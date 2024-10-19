Rs 1,433-crore Puducherry shoreline project; Lt Governor chairs meeting

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government plans to implement a Rs 1,433-crore World Bank-aided Strengthening Coastal Resilience and Economy in Puducherry (PY-SHORE) project for shoreline protection and coastal livelihood improvement.
Lieutenant Governor K Kalaishnathan chaired a high-level meeting in this regard on Friday, in which Chief Minister N Rangasamy, legislators and several government officials took part. Besides PY-SHORE, the government has planned to implement two more projects over five years by obtaining loans from international agencies.
Developed by the Department of Science, Technology, and Environment (DSTE), PY-SHORE aims to address coastal challenges and promote sustainable growth and blue economy. The project seeks assistance from the World Bank to fund 70 per cebt of the cost, with the Puducherry government funding the rest.
The project primarily deals with drafting of a Shoreline Management Plan, sand nourishment and offering hybrid coastal protection solutions. The shoreline management plan involves Southern Reef construction (at Rs 75 crore) and sand dune restoration and mangrove rejuvenation (Rs 40 crore).
The project also includes the recharging of shallow aquifers (Rs 50 crore) and a Rs 580-crore five-year water interception, diversion, and treatment project. For the fishing community, the government plans to implement several projects, including the development of climate-resilient coastal fishing villages (Rs 4 crore), modernisation of fishing infrastructure in a cluster-based approach (Rs 120 crore), and the upgradation of Karaikal fishing harbour (Rs 35 crore).
The officials also discussed the construction of Rs 175-crore Eco-Cruise Terminal to facilitate cruise vessel services, Pondy Necklace project (Rs 50 crore) to promote the livelihood of communities in Thengaithittu lagoon, and PondiEco Trail (a Rs 55-crore eco-tourism plan).
The government also plans to set up a laboratory for water quality testing and devise a Rs 26-crore comprehensive Environmental Management Plan, with Rs 10 crore allocated separately for the capacity building of institutions to promote integrated coastal zone management planning.
Also reviewed was the Rs 4,750-crore Asian Development Bank-aided project proposed by the PWD for infrastructure development in water supply, sewerage, drainage and road connectivity. Further, the officials discussed PM Ekta Mall and the development of the Sedarapet Karasur Industrial Estate by the Directorate of Industries and Commerce.