Sanitation worker engaged in desilting work dies after he falls into an open sewage drain in Tamil Nadu's Vellore

VELLORE: A 54-year-old sanitation worker died after he had an accidental fall into an open sewage drain near Makkan Signal, located close to the Old Bus Stand on Friday.

The contract worker has been identified as M Murugan of Perumal Nagar in Keelmonavoor. He served the Vellore Corporation as a contract worker for the past 15 years.

Murugan was desilting the drain when the incident occurred.

According to his workmates, Murugan, accompanied by a few others was desilting the open drain around 3.30 pm when he had an accidental fall. His colleagues lifted him up and rushed him to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Adukkamparai where doctors declared him brought dead.

Workers stated that Murugan was not wearing any safety gear while cleaning the drain and said they are never provided such gears.

At a protest held by contract sanitary workers on Thursday, multiple workers had also told TNIE that they do not receive safety gear. As per rules, the Corporation Commissioner P Janaki Raveendran said in the recently held council meeting that only permanent sanitary workers of the Corporation are supposed to desilt the drains. Given this rule, workers questioned how the Corporation had assigned the task to contract workers.