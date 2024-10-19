TN MLA Thangaraj clears air on mining mafia allegations

KANNIYAKUMARI: Amidst criticism that his alleged nexus with the mining mafia was the reason for his removal from the cabinet, Kanniyakumari’s Padmanabhapuram MLA Mano Thangaraj condemned his rivals and some officials and listed out his political engagements against illegal mining and for environment protection in a post on X. However, he deleted the lengthy post shortly after.

Thangaraj said he was involved in environmental activism from the age of 21, launching the Pechiparai Water Protection Movement in 1988. He highlighted his participation in the Kudankulam anti-nuclear agitation and in protecting the Western Ghats ranges.

"I have faced several opposition and cases taking an uncompromised stance," the 57-year-old said.

Thangaraj noted that the operation of 43 stone quarries, which were permitted from 2014 to 2017 during the AIADMK rule, has now been reduced to four, which marks a significant achievement for his mission to protect the environment.

“My streak against illegal mining continued even after becoming the cabinet minister in May 2021, and in containing the quarry operations. The violators were penalised and criminal proceedings were initiated,” he said.

The former minister, along with the allied parties, launched a ‘movement to prevent smuggling of mines and resources’ to create widespread awareness of protecting the environment.

"Despite being firm against illegal mining, some persons, including government officials are spreading baseless allegations against me for political gains and with vested interests," he stated.

Sources in the Kanniyakumari DMK unit said that the former minister had recently given audio evidence of police officials demanding bribes from lorry association leaders, seeking action from DGP Shankar Jiwal. However, no action was taken.

Besides, due to the minister's pressure, the deputy director of the mines department was transferred to alter the collectors' order to stop mining activity. Similarly, many top politicians had appealed to Thangaraj not to interfere in the operations of quarries, but he refused, said sources.

Sources close to Mano Thangaraj told TNIE that the DMK veteran is in a compelling situation to explain to the people of Kanniyakumari what he has done and accomplished for the welfare of the people.