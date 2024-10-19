TN's Morappur railway station getting a Rs 12 crore makeover

DHARMAPURI: The South Western Railway has taken up the improvement of infrastructure in the 163-year-old Morappur railway station. Passengers stated that the railway station lacks many basic amenities.

Morappur railway station was constructed in 1861. While many projects were done in the past, no major changes have been made yet. Now, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the South Western railway has allocated Rs 12 crore to enhance the infrastructure here, which is a welcome improvement.

R Kumaravel from Morappur said, “The Morappur railway station is a key transit point for trains bound to Chennai, as people have to either travel to Salem or Hosur otherwise, to board a train to Chennai. Rail travel was not the preferred option for passengers here, due to the lack of escalators or elevators for elderly passengers. So most people opted for buses instead. Now they are taking steps to set up an elevator and improve other amenities. Further, the entire railway station will also be renovated.”

S Mathialagan, district secretary of the Railway Passengers and Social Welfare Association, said, “Commuters from all over the district come here to board trains to Chennai daily. But amenities such as drinking water stations, shops, retiring rooms, and cloakrooms have all suffered from neglect. This renovation comes at a crucial time and we welcome the initiative.”

Officials at the railway station said, “The renovation commenced two months ago and is expected to be complete early next year. All aspects of the railway station would be improved to ensure the welfare of passengers.”