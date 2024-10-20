18K dengue cases, but no need for panic, says DPH TS Selvavinayagam

MADURAI: Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) said that there 18,000 dengue cases in Tamil Nadu.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine TS Selvavinayagam said more than 100 dengue cases get reported every day in the state and 18,000 cases have been registered so far.

Pointing out that one needs to look at this number in comparison with the state’s entire population of 80 million, he said the number is much lower than the expected figure due to preventive steps and it is not alarming.