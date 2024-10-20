70-year-old widow living alone murdered, 15 sovereigns looted in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: A 70-year-old woman living alone was killed and 15 sovereigns of gold jewels were looted, at Karanampet in Palladam of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as S Kannammal, (70). Police sources said, “Kannammal was a widower living alone. She has two sons and a daughter, who are married and live in Tiruppur and Palladam. Her house is situated on the Coimbatore - Trichy National Highway. There are four shops on the ground floor of her house. Kannammal lived on the first floor of the building.”

“On Saturday morning, she did not come out of her house for long. The shopkeepers informed Palladam police. When police reached the spot and went inside, Kannammal was found murdered. Her hands and feet had been tied and chilli powder was sprinkled on her face. Police recovered her body and sent it to the Palladam Government Hospital,” police added.

A police officer said, “We suspect that she was beaten to death possibly on Friday midnight. Investigation revealed that 15 sovereigns of gold jewels were looted from the house. We are yet to confirm whether money has been robbed. It is likely that people who knew she lived alone were involved. Further investigations are underway.”