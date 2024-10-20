‘Dikshitars think they are above God’, says Madras High Court

CHENNAI: Criticising the Podhu Dikshitars of Chidambaram Natarajar Temple of acting with a cavalier attitude, the Madras High Court said such conduct does not augur well for the future of the place of worship.

Justice M Dhandapani made the critical remarks while hearing a petition filed by secretary of Podhu Dikshitars Committee U Venkatesa Dikshitar challenging an order of the joint commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department revoking the suspension of Nataraja Dikshitar from the committee. The judge said the Dikshitars are thinking that they are above God and acting in an arrogant, cavalier manner.

Saying that footfalls at the Natarajar temple have dropped over the years as ‘Arudra darshan’ is also being held in other temples, the judge said if the Dikshitars continue to behave in such manner, the number of devotees coming to the temple will drop significantly in the future.

Directing the HR&CE department to file a counter-affidavit to the petition, the judge adjourned the case to October 21.