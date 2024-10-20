Headmistress of government school suspended for forcing students to clean campus in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The district school education department on Friday, suspended the headmistress of the government high school at Ponnakani for forcing students to clean the school campus.

Official sources said that in view of Ayudha Puja, the headmistress of the school, K L Rajamani commanded Class 9 students to clean the campus on October 9 afternoon. A group of students cleaned the campus and decided to set fire to the waste.

“One of the students suffered 30% burn injuries on his face and hand after a bottle of paint thinner in the trash went up in flames while sitting close to the fire. The boy is now getting treatment at a private hospital. To cover this up, the headmistress assured parents that she would cover the boy’s medical expenses and also gave Rs 50,000. Following this, as she refused to give the remaining treatment expense, parents and relatives of the student staged protests against the headmistress, on Wednesday” sources added.

A top officer in the district school education department told TNIE, “In violation of norms, the headmistress forced students to clean the campus and a student suffered burn injuries. Following an inquiry, she was placed under suspension.”