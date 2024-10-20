Karnataka DGP says delivery of drugs via courier service a serious challenge at conference in Chennai

In another session, the ADGP, Cyber Crime Wing, Tamil Nadu, presented a case study where cybercriminals had siphoned off nearly Rs 1 crore within two hours of committing an offence. He suggested the necessity of imposing a 48-hour moratorium on withdrawals from suspicious accounts. To further carry forward the cooperation, the officers who participated in the conference decided to hold specific meetings in the future on major issues of narcotic drugs and cybercrime for dedicated and focused deliberations and follow-up actions.

Detailed discussions were also held on the best practices followed by each participating state to counter various challenges in arresting crimes.

The Tamil Nadu Police has been entrusted with the responsibility of coordinating with other states to ensure the effective implementation of these suggestions and recommendations.

Shankar Jiwal, DGP, Tamil Nadu, delivered the welcome address. Officials from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and agencies like CBI, DRI, ED, Central IB, NCB, and NIA participated in the conference.