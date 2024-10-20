Karnataka man accused in two theft cases held; Rs 5 lakh cash, gold jewels seized in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: A 46-year-old man involved in two thefts at Hosur was arrested. 16 sovereigns of gold jewels and Rs 5 lakh cash was recovered from him, on Saturday.

Hosur ASP W Akshay Anil said, “ The suspect S Syed Abubakar of Mysuru in Karnataka was involved in a jewellery theft, which was reported at Hosur town police station limit. As per the instructions of Krishnagiri SP P Thangadurai, a special team was constituted to follow up on pending cases. The team team headed by Hosur town Inspector R Nagaraj, along with Sub Inspector G Prabhakaran checked the CCTV footage at various locations in Hosur and nabbed the accused near Kothur junction on Friday evening. After questioning, police found that Abubakar is also involved in another case at SIPCOT police station limit, in which Rs 12 lakh was stolen from a house last year.”

The accused has more than 60 crime cases registered against him in Karnataka and has been sent to remand, police said. His modus operandi was surveilling various areas on his motorcycle to identify houses to break into after parking his car at a spot, police added. The ASP has cautioned the public to safeguard their belongings, particularly ahead of the Deepavali season.