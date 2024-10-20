Madurai Bench of Madras High Court sends notice to governments on plea to stop attack on fishermen

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Saturday issued notice to the union and Tamil Nadu governments and the assistant high commissioner of India in Sri Lanka on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition seeking to stop the arrest and killing of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy in international waters.

The petitioner, KK Ramesh of Madurai, stated in his petition that the Sri Lankan Navy has been relentlessly attacking fishermen belonging to Tamil Nadu for more than three decades but the Indian government has not taken any significant action in the matter so far.

He requested the court to direct the union and Tamil Nadu governments to negotiate with the Lankan government and put an end to the issue.

A bench comprising Justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri issued the notice and adjourned the case.