Protesters to form human chain against IREL's atomic mineral mining project on Sunday

KANNIYAKUMARI: Urging the central and state governments to drop the Indian Rare Earths India Limited's (IREL) proposed atomic minerals mining project in Killiyoor taluk and permanently close down the IREL plant at Manavalakurichi, the people of all coastal villages and nearby interior areas in Kanniyakumari district will form a mass human chain here on Sunday. The protest will be staged across the coastal villages from Arockiapuram (Tirunelveli border) to Neerodi (Kerala border).

According to sources, the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) had sought the concurrence of the Tamil Nadu government for reservation of the monazite-rich area of 1144.0618 Ha (2826 acres) in Kanniyakumari district for the purpose of mining of atomic minerals by IREL. Following the state government's concurrence, the Union Ministry of Mines issued a notification in 2021 reserving the said 1144.0618 Ha, which spans across revenue villages - Keezhmidalam-A, Midalam-B, Enayamputhenthurai, Ezhudesam - A, B & C and Kollencode -A & B villages of Killiyoor taluk, for mining by IREL.

Speaking to TNIE, P Arul Anandan, President of People's Movement Against Atomic Minerals Mining, said that protests opposing the proposed project have been organised in the proposed mining areas and nearby areas so far. "On Sunday, the protesters are planning to form a mass human chain across the coastal villages and nearby interior areas of the district from between 9 am and 10 am. People from around 250 villages, belonging to all religions, will take part in the protest," he said, adding that protests will be staged across the district, if their demands are not met.

When contacted, V Sagar, a media committee member, said that the human chain will be organised in the coastal villages from Arockiapuram, located in the borders of Tirunelveli district, to Neerodi bordering Kerala and in nearby interior areas. The protest will be staged separately in each village, and the area in-charge would organise it, he added.

Meanwhile, the movement's vice president Caption Johnson opined that the human chain will be formed in a peaceful manner. "As the proposed mining of atomic minerals will adversely affect the livelihood of people, we hope that Chief Minister MK Stalin will take appropriate measures to protect the people," he said.