Sathankulam custodial death: Madurai Bench of the Madras HC to pass orders on cop's plea on Monday

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has posted the petition filed by former sub-inspector P Ragu Ganesh, who was one of the main accused in the Sathankulam Jeyaraj-Beniks custodial death case, to Monday for passing orders.

Ganesh had moved the high court bench against a rejection order passed by the trial court on his plea to recall two witnesses -- a judicial magistrate, who recorded the statement of one of the key eye-witnesses in the case and the doctor, who performed the autopsy of the victims -- for cross-examination.

Ganesh claimed that during the earlier cross-examination of the above witnesses, his counsel was sick. Hence, he was unable to cross-examine them. However, the CBI special public prosecutor contended that the above witnesses were already called upon several times and sufficient opportunity was given to the petitioner to cross-examine them. Hearing both sides, Justice G Ilangovan posted the case to Monday.